MANILA – Kapamilya actor Nikko Natividad had a hilarious question for his friend McCoy de Leon after copying Elisse Joson’s sexy pictorial.

Natividad, known for his humor on Instagram, duplicated Joson’s photo shoot while wearing a yellow swimsuit.

His funny recreations earned laughs from the netizens, telling him that he wore it better.

“@mccoydeleon mamili ka? Kunwari lasing na lasing na kame ni @elissejosonn. Baket AKO ang iuuwi mo?” he told De Leon jokingly.

Joson was also surprised with Natividad’s post and teased him: “Gusto ko magsalita ng masasamang words nikko!!!!!!!!”

De Leon gamely answered Natividad’s question, saying that he almost picked his friend over his partner Joson.

“Ikaw sana kaso nakita ko may nakatayong tissue,” De Leon commented.

Natividad and De Leon forged a close friendship after being together in the group Hashtags.

Meanwhile, De Leon and Joson celebrated another year of togetherness earlier this month.

To mark the occasion, the two took to social media to write their tributes to each other while also professing their love.

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint as housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother.” It was last October when the two also revealed on the reality show that they already have a daughter.

