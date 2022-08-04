LOOK: Elijah Canlas, Miles Ocampo get cozy in Baguio

Photo from Elijah Canlas' Instagram account

It appears that celebrity couple Elijah Canlas and Miles Ocampo are getting more open about their relationship.

Just recently, Canlas released some snaps of his recent trip with Ocampo, where they are seen enjoying each other's company in Baguio.

“Saya! would recommend 101%! You’re something else. Thank you for you,” the award-winning actor said in the caption.

Last May, Ocampo and Canlas went public with their romance.

In an Instagram post early this month, Canlas referred to Ocampo as “my favorite person in the world” to greet her a happy birthday.

Ocampo and Canlas were both cast members of the 2020 drama series “Paano ang Pangako?”.

