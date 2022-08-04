LOOK: Cesar Montano bonds with children on his birthday

MANILA -- Screen veteran Cesar Montano celebrated his birthday with his children.

Montano shared photos of him with his children taken from his birthday party in a social media post on Wednesday.

Present at the event was Diego Loyzaga, Montano's son with actress Teresa Loyzaga.

His three daughters with former wife Sunshine Cruz -- Angelina, Samantha, and Francesca -- were also present.

"I can’t be more happy with my children all present on my birthday. I love you so much guys! You are my life true blessings and treasure. Thank you for joining your dad’s especial day. God bless you," Montano wrote in the caption of his Instagram posts.

Early this year, Diego reconnected with his father, after seven years of being estranged.

Cruz petitioned for the annulment of her marriage to Montano in 2014, a year after she separated from the actor following allegations of infidelity. She shared about the court’s favorable decision in April 2019.

Cruz had said her former husband now has a “participation” in looking after their kids.

