LOOK: Barbie Imperial holds red-hot birthday bash

MANILA -- Actress Barbie Imperial celebrated her birthday with her family and friends as she turned 24 on Monday.

On Instagram, Imperial uploaded snaps taken from her star-studded fiery and feisty-themed birthday party held at a hotel in Parañaque City.

"Kinda wanna go back to last night!! So much fun! Thanks to everyone who came to celebrate my 24th birthday with me," Imperial wrote on Wednesday.

Nice Print Photography also released photos from Imperial's birthday celebration.

Present at the party were some of the actress's friends from the entertainment industry like Tony Labrusca, Marco Gumabao, Chie Filomeno and Isabel Oli.

Celebrity couple Michelle Vito and Enzo Pineda, as well as YouTube star Zeinab Harake were also present.

In an earlier Instagram post, Imperial also uploaded snaps from her birthday photo shoot.

