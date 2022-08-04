Photo from Logan Lerman's Instagram account

Hollywood actor Logan Lerman is looking forward to see the new series of 'Percy Jackson' having played the titular role before.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lerman said he is glad that the book author, Rick Riordan, is taking charge of the series.

"I’m excited too, I’m really excited. Curious to see it. I think that everything that I’ve seen so far," Lerman said.

"Preferably, like casting, how they’re doing it like Rick (Riordan) is running just makes me happy for the fans and excited for this new generation to watch it," he added.

Asked if people can expect him to appear in the series, he said: "I mean, it’s an interesting question, I mean sure but I’m not."

Disney's "Percy Jackson" series started filming in June.

"The Adam Project" star Walker Scobell is set to play the titular character together with Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

In January, Riordan confirmed that the series adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is coming to Disney+ soon.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is pentalogy book series set in the mid-2000s and follows Percy Jackson who discovers that he is the son of Poseidon who was prohibited to have children post-World War II.

Its first two books were adapted by 20th Century Fox into a movie, "The Lightning Thief" in 2010 and "The Sea of Monsters" in 2013, led by Lerman as Percy Jackson.