American musician John Legend and model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen are expecting another child.

Teigen announced this on Instagram while flaunting her baby bump.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she said.

Teigen’s announcement comes almost two years since the couple lost their baby after suffering pregnancy complications.

Talking about this new journey, Teigen said: “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

Teigen said she does not think she will ever walk out of a doctor’s appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, “everything is perfect and beautiful.”

“I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long,” she said.

Legend shared Teigen’s photo in his own page, captioning it with five heart emojis.

Currently, Teigen and Legend are the parents of one daughter, Luna, and a son, Miles, 2.

