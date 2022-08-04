Handout photo.

MANILA — Actress Belle Mariano explained Thursday how she deals with bashers and trolls on social media.

"Social media can be challenging at times because of all the bashing and hate comments people deal with on these platforms," Mariano admitted in an interview released by Smart, which she is now endorsing.



"What I do is take all valid criticism in a constructive way, so I can grow and learn from them," she added.

"Working amidst the pandemic comes with a lot of challenges, but I’m always grateful for every opportunity to do what I love and showcase my talents. ‘He’s Into Her’ has been life-changing for many of us in the series."

Mariano and love team partner Donny Pangilinan are the lead stars of the romantic series "He's Into Her" which recently concluded its second season.

Mariano noted that it is still important to see valid criticisms, especially from fans who could help you improve on your craft.

"I really appreciate it when I read comments or tweets about how my character in a project touches them or inspires people because of my performance. These comments give me a sense of fulfillment and empower me to work harder," she said, adding that she hopes she can meet her fans "physically and connect with them all the time."

"I know I can’t thank them enough because of all the love and support they have showered me over the past year," she said.

"Being on the receiving end of all this love and support has really been a humbling experience for me," she added.

Mariano and Pangilinan are currently in the United States along with other Star Magic artists for the "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour, which will have stops in New York on August 6, San Francisco on August 12, and Los Angeles on August 14.

RELATED VIDEO: