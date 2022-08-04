Here's your chance to meet the cast of 'Darna'

Jane de Leon stars in ABS-CBN's "Darna" series. Handout

MANILA -- "Darna" fans are in for a treat as cast members of the upcoming ABS-CBN series will have a series of meet and greet events this weekend.

The event, dubbed DarnaCon, will make stops on August 6 at Robinsons Novaliches at 12 p.m., Robinsons Galleria at 3 p.m., and Robinsons Place Manila at 6 p.m.

The DarnaCon is among the themed events and experiences lined up at Robinsons Malls this August.

Others include a Darna photo booth and a Darna standee, which will make stops at select Robinsons malls.

The "Darna" series, which stars Jane De Leon, will premiere on August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Also part of the cast are Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda's mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Darna's sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

Related video: