CW's 'The Flash' to end with 9th season: reports

Screenshot from 'The Flash' series trailer.

CW's series "The Flash" is set to end in its ninth season with the least amount of episodes in its run.

According to a report by Deadline, the executive producer of the show, Eric Wallace, confirmed that the ninth season will be the final chapter of the series.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” Wallace said.

“So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.“

This is the second CW series that concluded after "Arrow" in 2020 which ran for 8 seasons with Stephen Amell as the Green Arrow.

"The Flash" is led by Grant Gustin in the title role.

