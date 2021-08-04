Actress Ynez Veneracion has welcomed her new baby, Jianna Kyler, according to her social media account.

Veneracion uploaded on Instagram a series of photos with her newborn child, including a glimpse of her delivery.

“A sweet beautiful angel has finally arrived. Welcome to the world my little one,” she said in the caption.

In a succeeding post, the actress also shared photos of her eldest daughter Keilah with Jianna.

“Two little blessings sent from above. Twice the smile twice the love,” Veneracion said.

Veneracion surprised her fans when she announced her pregnancy at the age of 40, releasing photos from her maternity shoot.

“I would like to thank our dear Lord for sending me this little Angel & also the people who supported me on this journey,” Veneracion wrote in a post on her public Facebook page.

“Lastly, to my beloved daughter Princess Keilah, thank you my love for being such a sweet, understanding and lovable ate. I’m so proud of you!” she said of her daughter from a previous relationship.

Veneracion is known to be in a relationship with a non-showbiz partner, as seen in her past updates on social media.