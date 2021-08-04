MANILA -- Singer Rachel Alejandro has returned to acting on television in ABS-CBN's much-awaited series "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Philippine version of the hit BBC Studios drama “Doctor Foster.”

In Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday, Alejandro shared details about her character Nathalia Lucero, the mother of Lexy Lucero (Sue Ramirez), the mistress in "The Broken Marriage Vow."

"I think maiiba completely 'yung treatment doon sa character nung mother because so far sa nakikita ko sa script, sa nababasa ko, parang mas may drama ng konti. It's going to be such a fun role to play and I'm so excited about it," Alejandro said.

"My role is, hindi ko naman sasabihin na sobrang complex but she's a happy person, masiyahin siya, life of the party, very charismatic, bungisngis, kalog. Pero at the same time mayroon din siyang side na she's also a loving mother. For those who know the story siyempre magkakaroon ng mga moment na mahihirapan din 'yung role ng mistress, kasi magkakaroon siya ng problema. Kahit sino namang ina wants the best for her child.

"'Yun ang journey ng character ko na hopefully ay ma-portray ko ng maayos. Matagal na po akong hindi umaarte sa television but I definitely welcome itong challenge na ito, to be playing this role for one of the most anticipated -- sinasabi na nga nila na baka ito daw ang pinaka-highest rating, sana naman -- na teleserye ng ABS-CBN," Alejandro shared.

Just last week, show producer Dreamscape Entertainment shared a sneak peek of their taping in Baguio.

Aside from the lead stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Zanjoe Marudo, Ramirez and Zaijian Jaranilla, "The Broken Marriage Vow" also stars Jane Oineza as Diane Riagon; Joem Bascon as Enzo Tierra; Art Acuña as Fred Lucero; Angeli Bayani as Dr. Sandy Alipio; Ketchup Eusebio as Charlie Manansala; Bianca Manalo as Carol Manansala; Empress Schuck as Grace Jimenez; and Ronnie Lazaro as Dr. Jose Tan.

Also joining the powerhouse cast are Malou Crisologo as Yaya Maggie; Franco Laurel as Atty. Dante Pugong; Sandino Martin as Dr. Barry; Jojit Lorenzo as Ben; Kate Alejandrino as Bani; Ji Anne Armero as Janice; Brent Manalo as Migs Ilustre; Migs Almendras as Justin; Avery Clyde as Mikah Jimenez; and JB Agustin as Max.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will be directed by Concepcion Macatuno, whose recent films include “Glorious” (2018) and “Malaya” (2020).

Aside from taping "The Broken Marriage Vow," Alejandro, who is now part of Star Magic, is set to record and release a full album.

"I am very, very happy and grateful and excited to be part of the Star Magic family. As you know because of the pandemic medyo maiiba muna ang career natin ngayon. Wala munang live concerts masyado, walang mga musicals which I am looking forward talaga na makagawa ng mas maraming TV work in the year to come. So very grateful ako," Alejandro said.

