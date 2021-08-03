LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo shares progress of dream home’s construction

MANILA — Screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo shared on Tuesday a glimpse of the ongoing construction of her dream home, which has been four years in the making.

On Instagram, Bernardo posted photos of her visiting the site with her family members, including her mother Min and niece Lhexine.

Seen in their background are the early stages of construction, including the foundation and mesh of steel wires.

“Slowly getting there. I can’t believe it’s finally happening!” Bernardo wrote.

Bernardo first revealed she was building her dream home in March 2020. At the time, she said its planning had taken three years.

“March 9, 2020. Day 1. Groundbreaking of our new home. The construction of our dream home has officially begun. I still can’t believe it’s finally happening after 3 years of planning!” she wrote at the time.

Taking part in the groundbreaking then was actor Daniel Padilla, Bernardo’s reel and real-life partner of nine years.