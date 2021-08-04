MANILA -- It appears that Janella Salvador’s son baby Jude knew how to mark his territory as he peed on his godfather, actor and singer Inigo Pascual, when they met.

On Instagram, Pascual shared a photo of him meeting his godson.

“Marked his territory as his Ninong, peed on me while I was carrying him,” he said in the caption.

Salvador welcomed her first child with her partner and former co-star Markus Paterson in October 2020.

In June, Salvador resumed work after taking a 15-month hiatus for her pregnancy and becoming a first-time mom.

Meanwhile, Pascual has recently released a new song titled "Araw Mo." The catchy song is the first all-Filipino track collaboration of Pascual and Moophs.

It was written by Pascual, Christopher James Moore Lopez and Moira Dela Torre, and produced by Moophs.