Photos from Reuters and ABS-CBN News

OPM icons Regine Velasquez and Lea Salonga joined millions of Filipinos in celebrating the silver medal of boxer Nesthy Petecio from the Tokyo Olympics but reminded the athlete not to apologize for not getting the gold.

On her social media accounts, Petecio said sorry for “only” getting the second place in the women’s featherweight category at the Olympics after losing to Japanese Sena Irie in the gold medal bout.

“Pasensya na po kayo, silver lang nakayanan ko. Ginawa ko po lahat kanina sa taas ng ring. Salamat po ng marami sa dasal at supporta niyo. Higit sa lahat sa Diyos! At safe kami pareho ng kalaban ko. Babalik po tayo mas malakas,” Petecio said.

Pasensya na po kayo, silver lang nakayanan ko. Ginawa ko po lahat kanina sa taas ng ring. Salamat po ng marami sa dasal at supporta niyo. Higit sa lahat sa diyos! At safe kami pareho ng kalaban ko. Babalik po tayo Mas Malakas. 🤗❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/7WJxrNHb9c — Nesthy Petecio 🥊🇵🇭 (@nesthypetecio11) August 3, 2021

Velasquez was quick to reject the apology, stressing that reaching the finals in the quadrennial meet was already a huge honor for the Philippines.

“Walang dapat ihingi ng paumanhin, binigyan mo ng napakalaking karangalan ang bansa natin. Mabuhay ka Nesthy,” she said on Twitter.

Walang dapat ihingi ng paumanhin, binigyan mo ng napakalaking karangalan ang bansa natin. Mabuhay ka Nesthy ❤️❤️❤️ — regine alcasid (@reginevalcasid) August 3, 2021

Salonga echoed Velasquez’s sentiment, saying that her achievement is worthy to be celebrated.

“Hindi dapat humingi pa ng paumanhin sa pagkapanalo ng medalyang pilak. Napakataas ng iyong nakamit. Mabuhay ka,” the Broadway diva said.

Hindi dapat humingi pa ng paumanhin sa pagkapanalo ng medalyang pilak. Napakataas ng iyong nakamit. Mabuhay ka! #taketheNESTHYplunge #Tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/tbKm9JnJPr — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) August 3, 2021

“It’s Showtime” host Karylle also took to Twitter to thank Petecio for her historic feat -- the first Filipina boxer to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

“We are so inspired by you! Salamat Nesthy. Please 'wag ka humingi ng pasensya. Salamat at congratulations,” she added.

We are so inspired by you! Salamat Nesthy. Please wag ka humingi ng pasensya 😀 Salamat salamat Salamat at congratulations! — karylle (@anakarylle) August 3, 2021

This is also the Philippines' first Olympic medal in boxing since the 1996 Atlanta Games, when Mansueto "Onyok" Velasco won silver in light flyweight.

Two more boxers -- middleweight Eumir Marcial and flyweight Carlo Paalam -- are also assured of bronze medals and will be fighting to make it to the gold medal matches of their respective divisions on Thursday.

For breaking news and latest developments on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, visit https://news.abs-cbn.com/tokyo-olympics