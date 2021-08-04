Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett reunite on 'Love For Sale' album



Living music legend Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are back together for another spin on some of America's greatest classic hits.

On Bennett's 95th birthday, August 3, Gaga announced their second collaborative album, "Love For Sale" will be out on October 1, and released its lead single, a rendition of Cole Porter's “I Get a Kick Out of You."

"Love For Sale," which is a follow-up to the duo's Grammy-winning album "Cheek to Cheek" in 2014, is a tribute to Porter and will consist of 10 tracks penned by the lauded composer.

Other songs featured on the collection are "It's De-Lovely," "Night and Day," "Love for Sale," "Do I Love You," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "I Concentrate on You," "So in Love," "Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)," and "Dream Dancing."

"Love for Sale" marks Gaga's seventh studio album and the very last of Bennett, who revealed earlier this year that he had been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

The long-time friends are set to reunite for "One Last Time," a two-night concert on Aug 3. and Aug 5. in celebration of Bennett's birthday.

