MANILA -– After doing target shooting, Julia Montes has now hit the tracks as she tries to learn more about riding a motorcycle in preparation for her TV comeback via ABS-CBN's long-running action-drama “Ang Probinsyano.”

On Instagram, the actress shared a sneak peek of her training.

"Madami nakakasabik na eksena ang dapat po ninyong abangan kaya sana samahan po ninyo ako. Promise ko po sa inyo is to keep you updated. Wish me luck, guys! This is thrilling!” she said.

Montes made headlines last Friday after it was announced she will be joining the cast of “Ang Probinsyano” as the newest leading lady of Coco Martin.

The popular tandem's TV reunion is finally happening after years of clamor from fans to bring them back together.

Martin and Montes were first paired in the 2012 phenomenal TV drama "Walang Hanggan," while their last TV project together was in 2015 for "Wansapanataym's Yamishita's Treasures."

Through the years, the two have been rumored to be romantically involved with each other, although they have neither confirmed nor denied the issue.

While Montes’ TV comeback made headlines, the ABS-CBN action-drama has also introduced new cast members who will be joining “Ang Probinsyano” on its sixth year.

Among them are Joseph Marco, Vangie Labalan, Tommy Abuel, Marella Torre and Rosanna Roces.

"Ang Probinsyano" is the TV adaptation of the late Fernando Poe Jr.'s 1997 movie.

It has marked many milestones over the years, from when it became the country’s consistent No. 1 TV series since 2015 until it migrated fully to digital in July 2020.

Fans continue to watch the action-packed show on Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, where it has repeatedly shattered its own record in terms of live concurrent viewership. In 2020, "Ang Probinsyano" also became the first Pinoy teleserye on the video-streaming site.

Aside from Filipinos, more people worldwide are also able to watch Cardo's story through The Filipino Channel and Netflix, and its airing in Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, and 41 counties in Africa.