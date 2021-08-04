MANILA -- Juancho Trivino revealed that he got a job at a BPO company during the height of the pandemic last year.

In an Instagram post, Trivino said he did this because he had to earn a living since tapings and events were put on hold due to the health crisis.

“A lot of you might not know, but last year during the height of the pandemic, when we had no work (tapings, digital stuff and businesses) I got a job in a BPO company. I actually did send out my resume to a couple of companies that was hiring during that time,” he said.

Describing it as unfamiliar territory, Trivino said: “I have never worked in any corporate setting in my life, and then I did.”

He was hired as a project manager and throughout the whole experience, he is grateful to have learned new things in the process.

“They got me as a project manager (praise the Lord), and aside from the financial help a pay slip gave us I also gained some valuable experience kahit na hindi siya nagtagal (but that's another story),” he said.

Trivino tied to knot with Joyce Pring in Pasay City on February 9, 2020. They welcomed their first child together last July 2.

Following his wife’s pregnancy journey, Triviño said he will always thank God “for everything and now especially the gift of life.”