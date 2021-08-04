MANILA – Young JV marked his birthday last July 23 but instead of having a party to celebrate the occasion, he opted to spend it with the orphans of Filipino soldiers who were killed in action.

To make his day more special, he presented them with scholarships, evidenced by the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The MOA will support 10 elementary, 10 high school and 10 college students until their graduation.

This partnership renewed Young JV's commitment of leaving no soldier's orphan behind, a pledge that he has been doing for the past 10 years.