



MANILA -- Star Magic artist AC Bonifacio now has over 4 million followers on photo-sharing app site Instagram.

To mark her new social media milestone, Bonifacio on Monday uploaded never-before-seen photos for her fans.

"That's actually insane. I remember when I first hit 10k and I was jumping for joy, ano pa ngayon," she wrote. "It has been a crazy journey and I'm so happy we keep growing 'cause it's not just me who gets to be with you all."

"I've seen people become friends & family because they meet at mall shows, have the same interests & more!! People who support me, support each other as well! Kaya thank you because during these times we have all been there for each other and I really couldn't have done anything without you. I've got exciting things coming up for you guys so get ready," she added.

This has been a fruitful year for Bonifacio, career-wise. Last March, she worked with Madelaine Petsch on the popular US show “Riverdale.”

Her dance cover of "Up" also caught the attention of American rapper Cardi B, while her dance cover of hit “Butter” got a "like" from popular South Korean group BTS.

