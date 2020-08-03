WATCH: Michael V opens up about COVID-19 battle

Michael V announced testing positive for COVID-19 on July 20. YouTube: Michael V.

MANILA — Comedian Michael V is on his way to a full recovery from COVID-19, he said in a vlog on Monday, two weeks after he tested positive for the disease.

At the time of the vlog’s shoot, Michael V was on his 9th day without any COVID-19 symptoms. Monday marked the 11th day.

Michael V, who remains on self-quarantine, admitted he was at one point overwhelmed with loneliness from having to be separated from his family.

“Doon ka panghihinaan ng loob, eh. Nawalan lahat ng meaning ‘yung mga gamit ko dito. Ni wala akong gana mag-set up, magkalikot, mag-PS4, o kahit mag-YouTube o Netflix, wala. Ayoko na gumawa ng vlog. Ang gusto ko lang gumaling na kaagad ako para mayakap ko ang pamilya ko,” he said.

“Ang pinakamatinding makakalaban mo pala pag quarantine ay lungkot,” he said, noting that while his family is in the same house, they do not interact physically.

Michael V and his family also had to deal with the stigma surrounding COVID-19, he recalled, saying he felt “rejected” and at certain points “harassed.”

He opted not to give further details.

Michael V surmised that he was infected with the virus through his handling of items delivered to his home. He advised his followers to sanitize deliveries thoroughly.

Once he reaches 14 days without symptoms, Michael V will be given a health certificate that would allow him to emerge from self-quarantine, he said.

