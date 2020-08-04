WATCH: Iya Villania shares incredible moment when she gave birth to baby Alana

Iya Villania explained that she wanted to share what 'D-day' was like for her in hopes of assuring other mothers who are perhaps feeling anxious over giving birth during this crisis. Villania's YouTube channel

MANILA -- "Birthing in the time of COVID-19."

This was what Iya Villania said around the beginning of her newest vlog documenting the incredible moment when she gave birth to her baby daughter, Alana.

The former MYX Philippines uploaded the video, edited to remove "certain scenes such as skin to skin and latching," on her family's YouTube channel, Life With the Arellanos, last Sunday.

Villania explained that she wanted to share what "D-day" was like for her in hopes of assuring other mothers who are perhaps feeling anxious over giving birth during this crisis.

"I know mamas giving birth during this time must be scared but hope this will ease you up a bit," she said. "Times may be scary but have faith and remember the beauty of what you're about to go thru."

The video included the moment she gave birth to Alana, what her husband, Drew Arellano, thought after being told that they have a girl, and how their two kids, Primo and Leon, first reacted to their younger sister.

You can watch it below: