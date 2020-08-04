Richard Gutierrez lauds ABS-CBN's move to boost online presence

MANILA – Richard Gutierrez appreciates what ABS-CBN is doing even after a House of Representatives committee denied its franchise bid, making it unable to operate its main broadcast platforms.

Speaking to entertainment reporters on Monday, Gutierrez expressed his full support for the network, especially during these trying times.

“The network went through a lot the past couple of months, especially the people. Maraming naapektuhan. I just want to stand by the network and with the people of ABS-CBN,” he said.

Gutierrez said he is proud to be a part of a network that is continuously growing despite the challenges it is facing.

“Ang realization ko sa nangyayari ngayon, gaya nga sinabi ko kanina, despite sa lahat ng nangyayari, 'yung ABS-CBN nandiyan pa rin. Hindi sumusuko,” he said.

“If we look at the positive side of this, ngayon ang ABS-CBN ay nabigyan ng opportunity to think out of the box, to even grow as a network, to grow creatively, to grow businesswise. Kailangan mag-think tayo out of the box kung paano natin malalagpasan ang pagsubok na ito,” he added.

Now that ABS-CBN has taken a big step in boosting its online presence, Gutierrez is optimistic that the network will once again set high standards when it comes to digital content.

“I think now that we are doing stuff heavily online, I think ABS-CBN will be the pioneers of online content and they will be number one for online content for sure. I think itong bagong tinatahak na path ng ABS-CBN, it’s a breakthrough. I think it’s going to be the pioneer of this kind of system,” he said.

Gutierrez also lauded the network for still being up for the challenge of providing fresh offerings in the time COVID-19.

“I am happy dahil tuluy-tuloy nga ang paglabas ng content ng ABS-CBN so they are coming out with fresh content, hindi lang replays. I think important din 'yung entertainment for everyone because ang daming problema, ang daming iniisip. At least somehow, in some way, with us being entertainers, makakalimutan ng mga tao 'yung problema nila kahit sandaling panahon lang kapag nakanood sila,” he said.

ABS-CBN on Saturday launched Kapamilya Online Live, the new home for the network's biggest shows.

Kapamilya Online Live, now available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts, will livestream the network's well-loved programs including “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “It’s Showtime,” “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “Love Thy Woman,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “Magandang Buhay,” “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” and “Iba Yan."

It will also feature new shows including "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Sa Akin," which will star Jodi Sta. Maria, Sam Milby and Iza Calzado.

The launch was made months after the network's free TV broadcast went off the air. In July, 70 lawmakers voted to kill ABS-CBN's bid for a fresh broadcast franchise, forcing the company to lay off thousands of workers.