Kim Chiu hopes to work with Christopher de Leon again after 'Love Thy Woman'

MANILA – Kim Chiu turned to social media to pay tribute to veteran actor Christopher de Leon, who played her father in the ABS-CBN drama series “Love Thy Woman.”

This, after de Leon exited from the show after his character was killed.

“Papa Adam! Thankful for the opportunity to have worked with you... starstruck at the beginning actually till the end,” she said in an Instagram post.

While things “went crazy” on the set after de Leon got infected with the coronavirus, Chiu said everyone in the cast is grateful that he recovered.

“Thank you Tito Bo for teaching all of us that no matter how far, how high you have become as an actor, working with you made me learn so many things. Professionalism at its finest! The same level of acting no matter you are seen on cam or off cam. Support thy co-actor, and most especially your faith in God. Nakakabilib po,” she wrote.

Chiu said she is hoping they could work again in future projects.

“Lucky to have worked with you. I hope to work with you again in this lifetime! Stay safe and healthy tito,” she said.