MANILA -- Actress and social media star Ivana Alawi now has 8 million subscribers on YouTube.

The Kapamilya actress on Monday night took to social media to express her happiness and thank her fans.

HAPPY 8 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS SATIN!!! 😭❤️🎉🎊🎉 — Ivana Alawi (@IvanaAlawi) August 3, 2020

Alawi, whose last TV role was in the crime drama series “Sino Ang May Sala?”, is gearing up for her first teleserye in a lead role, “Ligaya.”

Alawi signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN last February.