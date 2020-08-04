'I was made to believe I'll never have an audience': Alex Gonzaga celebrates 8 million YouTube subscribers

MANILA -- Alex Gonzaga recalled how scared she was over starting a YouTube channel, afraid that she might not find an audience, as she celebrated reaching the 8-million subscribers milestone.

She announced her newest achievement with a a sweet photo of her and her fiance, Mikee Morada, on Instagram this Tuesday.

She wrote: "I wanna share lang na before I started my channel I was made to believe and I've accepted the fact that I will never have my OWN audience."

"So can you imagine how grateful and happy I am to have all of you! Nothing is impossible with Jesus!"

"Thank you for spending 8-15 mins of your time with my humor and entertainment. You are all part of God’s blessing and miracle in my life! Love you all!" she added.

Gonzaga started vlogging in 2017. Since then, some of her most popular videos include her music video for her viral hit, "Chambe," and one documenting Morada's proposal.

She mainly uploads comedy skits and fun challenges, many involving her parents and uncle who have themselves become fan-favorites.

The main appeal of her channel, according to her sister Toni as the Kapamilya host sent her congratulations, is: "The thing you do best...is... being true to yourself."