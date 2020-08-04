Did you know? Richard Gutierrez discussed 'Probinsyano' stint with Coco in 2019

MANILA – Richard Gutierrez revealed his character on “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” was first offered to him a year ago.

While it took a while before it materialized, Gutierrez said he’s very thankful that he’s now part of the top-rating show led by Coco Martin.

“Actually si Coco nga, nag-usap na kami niyan before nung sa ABS-CBN Ball. Nagkausap kami and sabi nga niya, gusto niya ako makatrabaho. Sabi ko ganun din ako. Sabi niya kapag nabigyan tayo ng opportunity, gusto daw niya ako i-guest sa 'Probinsyano.' Sabi ko game, anytime. Just let me know kung kailan. Finally, dumating 'yung offer,” he said.

Even though the onscreen tandem of Martin and Yassi Pressman already has a huge following, Gutierrez said he had no hesitations accepting the role of Angelito because his story arc was clearly laid out for him.

“Very complex 'yung character ko dito. Sa napapanood ng mga tao, more on introduction pa lang ng character ko iyan. Pero malalim 'yung kwento ni Angelito. Maganda kasi may backstory sila ni Alyana. Nagustuhan ko 'yung mga flashbacks. Nailatag ng maayos 'yung character sa pagpasok niya sa kwento nila Cardo. Very challenging 'yung role but at the same time, I am very excited to portray it,” he said.

When he first stepped on the set of “Ang Probinsyano,” Gutierrez said Martin and everyone in the cast warmly welcomed him.

Gutierrez said he also had no qualms working opposite Pressman because she and his wife Sarah Lahabti are actually close friends.

“Matagal ko nang kilala si Yassi. Sa mga parties, lagi ko siyang nakakausap or nakikita so parang relaxed na ako sa kanya. Nung ginagawa namin 'yung mga eksena, wala na kaming ilangan. Parang mas komportable na kami sa isa’t isa. Mas relaxed ako sa kanya dahil kaibigan niya si Sarah,” he said.

“Marami talagang Cardo-Alyana. Pero nandito nga si Lito, bagong salta sa ‘Probinsyano.’ Abangan nila kasi mas magiging exciting pa 'yung mga kwento, parang love triangle. Gagawin talaga ni Lito ang lahat para makuha niya si Alyana. Marami pang mangyayari. Maraming magaganap diyan,” he said.

According to Gutierrez, he will resume taping for the show by the end of August.

He also thanked ABS-CBN and Dreamscape Entertainment for assuring the security and safety of everyone working on the show.

“'Yung safety protocols na ginawa nila para makapagpatuloy kami ng taping, sobrang pulido. Talagang pinag-isipan nila at pinaghandaan nila and I think Dreamscape ang naunang gumawa nun. Sila ang nag-pioneer ng ganung klaseng protocols for the new normal. Ang galing ng Dreamscape, hanga ako,” he said.