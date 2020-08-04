Cinemalaya to honor Peque Gallaga, Anita Linda with special tribute screening

MANILA – The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will honor Peque Gallaga and Anita Linda by holding a special tribute screening of “Unfaithful Wife” and “Adela.”

Directed by Gallaga, “Unfaithful Wife” stars Joel Torre (Fidel), Ana Marie Gutierrez (Irene), and Michael De Mesa (Crispin).

The story unfolds with Fidel mourning the death of his wife. He tries to resume his normal life by turning to his old friend Crispin and wife Irene. Fidel makes some effort with another woman but fails, and he soon finds himself in Irene's arms.

Fidel later finds himself in jail after being named the prime suspect in the murder of a young girl. Crispin, meanwhile, learns of his wife’s infidelity.

His friendship is put to the test when Fidel escapes, gets wounded, and asks Crispin to kill him and put him out of misery.

On the other hand, “Adela” features Linda in the title role of a former radio personality, marking her 80th birthday.

While going through her daily chores in the slums of Manila, Adela gets swept up in the mundane and dramatic events of those around her.

The film is about the quiet moments in life that can fill us with either joy or sorrow.

Both Gallaga and Linda are considered film icons.

Gallaga passed away in May in a hospital in Bacolod City due to pneumonia, his family said. He was 76.

Born Maurice Ruiz de Luzuriaga Gallaga, the director had a brilliant filmography spanning four decades from his first movie 'Binhi' (1973) to "Tyanak" in 2014. He is best known for the film classic "Oro Plata Mata," which was released in 1982.

Linda, on the other hand, passed away in June at age 95 at her home in Paranaque.

Alice Lake in real life, Linda left a lasting legacy of films where she showed her prowess as an actress, beginning with the post-war movies “Sawa sa Lumang Simboryo” and “Sisa”; Lino Brocka’s “Hellow, Soldier”; Mike de leon’s “”Sister Stella L”; Brillante Mendoza’s “Lola”; and Adolf Alix's “Adela” and “Circa,” her last movie in 2019 with Eddie Garcia and other veteran stars.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the 16th edition of Cinemalaya migrates to online platform, via Vimeo. The special screening of Gallaga’s and Linda’s films will be done during the Cinemalaya run from August 7 to 16.