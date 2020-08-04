‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’ to join Kapamilya Online Live lineup starting August 17

Jodi Sta. Maria portrays the vengeful Marissa in ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.’ Kapamilya Channel

MANILA — “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” the first new drama of Kapamilya Channel, will also be streaming weeknights via ABS-CBN’s Kapamilya Online Live starting August 17.

The teleserye will air Mondays to Fridays after “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” at 8:40 p.m., both on the cable channel and its streaming counterpart, according to the program’s latest trailer.

Full episodes will also be available via iWant and TFC.tv.

Kapamilya Online Live, which livestreams ABS-CBN programs on Facebook and YouTube for free, kicked off last Saturday, as the network continues to strengthen its digital presence to reach more Filipinos.

Simula ngayong August 17, aangkinin namin ang puso mo, kahit nasaan ka man! #AngSaIyoAyAkin, 8:40pm pagkatapos ng FPJ's Ang Probinsyano sa ating Kapamilya Channel, Primetime Bida! #JRBCreativeProduction ❤💚💙 pic.twitter.com/uABiGqS2hJ — JRB Creative Production (@JRBcreativeprod) August 3, 2020

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Iza Calzado as close friends Marissa and Ellice, whose relationship is torn by the former’s envy and greed. They are joined by Maricel Soriano as Marissa’s mother Lucing, and Sam Milby as Ellice’s partner Gabriel.

Produced by JRB Creative Productions, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” was originally due to premiere on ABS-CBN on March 23.

Its airing was first postponed in light of the coronavirus lockdown, which resulted in an industry-wide production halt. At the time, Calzado also tested positive for the coronavirus disease. She has since made a full recovery.

Uncertainties surrounding ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise further pushed the premiere of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

With the lower House’s denial of ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal application, the network has since been forced to retrench entire units and thousands of employees, spelling the cancellation of some projects, too.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” with a substantial amount of episodes already filmed, appears to have survived that cut, and in fact resumed production in the first week of July.

Filming in areas under general community quarantine is allowed but with strict safety protocols that include pre-shoot quarantine, “lock-in” shoots, and prohibition of big crowd scenes.

With ABS-CBN Channel 2 no longer on air, “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” becomes the first fresh series of Kapamilya Channel on cable. It joins other ABS-CBN dramas that were carried over to the new channel: “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Love Thy Woman,” and “A Soldier’s Heart.”

