K-pop's Cravity dances to SB19's 'Gento' ahead of Manila concert

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2023 05:15 PM

Days before their first-ever concert in the Philippines, members of the K-pop boy band Cravity took on a dance challenge set to the hit song "Gento" by P-pop sensation SB19.

On Thursday, Cravity posted on TikTok a video of members Hyeongjun and Taeyoung dancing to "Gento" at their label Starship Entertainment's practice room.

@cravityofficial 왕눈즈의 춤은 계속된다 2 #CRAVITY #크래비티 #형준 #HYEONGJUN #태영 #TAEYOUNG #GENTO ♬ GENTO - SB19

The nine-member Cravity is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Saturday, August 5, as part of its ongoing "Masterpiece" world tour.

Hyeongjun and Taeyoung are the latest K-pop stars to dance to "Gento." 

Minzy, a member of the disbanded girl group 2NE1, previously posted a video of herself doing the dance challenge on TikTok.

Jacob of The Boyz also performed the "Gento" choreography during his group's concert at the Araneta Coliseum in July.

"Gento" is a single off SB19's extended play "Pagtatag!", which was released last June.

