Days before their first-ever concert in the Philippines, members of the K-pop boy band Cravity took on a dance challenge set to the hit song "Gento" by P-pop sensation SB19.

On Thursday, Cravity posted on TikTok a video of members Hyeongjun and Taeyoung dancing to "Gento" at their label Starship Entertainment's practice room.

The nine-member Cravity is set to perform at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Saturday, August 5, as part of its ongoing "Masterpiece" world tour.

Hyeongjun and Taeyoung are the latest K-pop stars to dance to "Gento."

Minzy, a member of the disbanded girl group 2NE1, previously posted a video of herself doing the dance challenge on TikTok.

Jacob of The Boyz also performed the "Gento" choreography during his group's concert at the Araneta Coliseum in July.

"Gento" is a single off SB19's extended play "Pagtatag!", which was released last June.

