MANILA -- Tawag ng Tanghalan champions JM Yosures, Reiven Umali and Lyka Estrella performed on Thursday's episode of 'It's Showtime."

The three singers performed Elton John's songs "The One," "Tiny Dancer," and "Sacrifice."

After their performance, the three promoted their respective shows.

Just last week, Estrella also opened "It's Showtime" performing the OPM hit "Tila."

Estrella is the sixth grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan' on “It’s Showtime” having won the competition in May.

JM Yosures won TNT's 4th season in February 2021, while Umali was the 5th TNT grand winner in September 2021.

