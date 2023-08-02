MANILA — Actress Janella Salvador penned a sweet message to Maja Salvador after the latter's wedding with Rambo Nuñez in Bali, Indonesia this week.

In an Instagram story, Salvador shared how she looks up to the actress, who is her distant relative, and expressed her happiness over witnessing the wedding.

"You might say I'm biased, but my Camila is genuinely one of the most beautiful souls in this industry. Always ready to give. Always ready to share her wisdom," Janella said.

Camila is the character of Maja in the 2019 primetime series "The Killer Bride," where she and Janella portrayed mother and daughter.

"So witnessing this beautiful moment and how she finally found the love that she deserves in @rambonunez just makes me so soft and giddy. Thank you Kuya Rambo for being THAT guy," she added.

"I love you forever and ever @maja you deserve the world."

She also shared some moments of the event with the caption: "MY PARENTS!!! ARE!!! MARRIED!!! I love them so 💘💍"

