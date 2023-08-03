LOOK: Pauleen Luna shows off baby bump

MANILA -- Actress-host Pauleen Luna shared on Wednesday a photo of her baby bump, days after she announced her second pregnancy with husband, screen veteran Vic Sotto.

In her Instagram Stories post, Luna uploaded a snap of her showing her growing baby bump.

Pauleen Luna shows off baby bump. Screen grab: @pauleenlunasotto

Written in the photo are the words "Hi baby."

Last Saturday, Luna took to Instagram to share the good news that her and Sotto's first daughter, Tali, will soon become a big sister.

Luna and Sotto tied the knot in January 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang.

The comedian also has other children -- Vico, with actress Coney Reyes; Oyo and Danica with Dina Bonnevie; and Paulina with Angela Luz.

