LOOK: Melai Cantiveros meets Korean actor Do Ji-han

Comedienne-host Melai Cantiveros has met South Korean actor Do Ji-han.

On Instagram, Cantiveros, who had just finished a project in Korea, posted a photo of her with Do.

"Guys my nakita akong nagjogging dtu sa set namin knina @dojihan, very Oppaa and very mabait see you soon Oppaaa Dojihan the best," Cantiveros captioned her post.

In the comment section of her post, the Korean actor left the message: "thx" with a thumbs-up emoji.

Do was part of the 2016 hit series "Hwarang: Thee Poet Warrior Youth" and the film "The Tower."

Early this week, Cantiveros mentioned that it was her last shooting day in South Korea.

In her most recent Instagram update, Cantiveros shared photos of her with husband Jason Francisco and their two children exploring the Asian country.