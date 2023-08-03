MANILA -- OPM artist Ice Seguerra turned to social media to share his photos with one of his biggest musical heroes, Alanis Morissette.

On Instagram, Seguerra uploaded photos of him meeting Morissette, who had successful two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Seguera, who was tapped as the concert's opening performer, shared his heartfelt letter for Morissette as he thanked the Grammy winner for meeting him and his wife Liza Diño.

"When I told you you were my hero, I wanted to let you know that 'Mary Jane' made me feel better during rough times in my teenage years. 'Perfect was' my companion when I felt like I wasn’t good enough. During my late 20s, 'You Learn' made me feel like all the s**t I had to endure made me stronger. Now that I’m almost in my 40s, 'Thank You' sums up my gratitude for my life journey. I have been singing your songs way before I had a music career, and since finding my way as a singer and musician, I have grown to appreciate your songs on a deeper level," Seguerra wrote.

"I was in the audience when you first came to the Philippines; I watched the JLP anniversary tour a few years back in California. I bought concert tickets when it was announced that you were coming here. I just wanted to relive the songs that are a big part of my core. But I never thought I would open the concert and meet you. Thank you for the past two nights that we get to sing the songs with you, that has been our comfort, and inspiration for the past 25++ years. We grew along with your songs... We are grateful to have you here in the Philippines. You and your band were awe-inspiring. Have a great tour!!! Your forever fan, Ice," Seguerra concluded.

In an earlier interview with ABS-CBN News, Seguerra noted how Morissette's voice had remained unchanged since the '90s.

The seven-time Grammy winner last performed in the Philippiness in 1996.