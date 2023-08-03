Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwann Heussaff were finally able to bring their daughter Dahlia to the Fuji Rock Festival in Japan.

Curtis documented their trip as a family through an Instagram Reel, showing how much Dahlia enjoyed her time at the festival with her parents.

“She’s a music festi lover like her parents. 2 days in 1 minute but core memories made to last a lifetime,” Curtis wrote in the caption.

“We always knew when we would finally have a kid he/she would join our love for chasing music festi’s around the world to catch our fave bands. @fujirock_jp has always been one of our faves! And now even more so for being so fam friendly. Can’t wait for our next one,” Curtis added.

Back in 2021, Curtis said she would love to bring Dahlia to Japan in the future to witness the Fuji Rock Festival “because aside from consistently having an awesome line-up, we saw how it was such a child-friendly venue with a children’s stage & all. “

“Hoping that one day we’ll still get to bring Dahlia to a music festival and get to experience that kind of freedom that we all seem to miss,” she said.

Curtis gave birth to Dahlia in 2020 in Melbourne, Australia -- her first baby with Heussaff.

Dahlia turned three years old last March.