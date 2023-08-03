Eric Nam signs with local agency to reach more Pinoy fans

Korean-American singer Eric Nam signed Thursday with a local talent agency in a bid to grow his following in the Philippines.

Nam said he wants to be more visible in the country, which is why he signed with digital talent management agency Nyma.

"I think it's important to have people on the ground who understand the local culture, structure and ecosystem," the 34-year-old artist said.

"I want to be as close, as friendly, as interactive with my fans here in the Philippines," said Nam, who is set to release new music in September.

Nam said he is open to doing TV, movie and online content exclusively for a Filipino audience.

He said he is also eager to learn Filipino to better communicate with local fans.

Nam is set to hold a free fan meeting at Market! Market! in Taguig on Saturday.

In 2016, Nam was named Man of the Year by GQ Korea. The following year, he was included on Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 Asia list.

— Report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News