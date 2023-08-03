Home  >  Entertainment

Bela Padilla and JC Santos' film 'Wish You Were The One' to hit cinemas on August 23

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2023 11:50 AM

MANILA -- "Wish You Were the One,” a romance-drama starring Bela Padilla and JC Santos, is set to open in cinemas nationwide on August 23.

This was confirmed on Thursday as Viva Films released a new teaser of the film directed by Derick Cabrido.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VIVA Films (@viva_films)

The film marks Padilla and Santos' fifth movie together after they did the Jason Paul Laxamana’s “100 Daang Tula Para Kay Stella” (2017), followed by “The Day After Valentine’s” (2018), Irene Villamayor’s “On Vodka, Beers and Regrets” (2020) and Padilla’s “366” (2022).

The two were also part of the movie “Miracle in Cell No. 7” (2019) although they were not paired there.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Bela Padilla   JC Santos   Wish You Were Here   Viva Films  