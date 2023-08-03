MANILA -- "Wish You Were the One,” a romance-drama starring Bela Padilla and JC Santos, is set to open in cinemas nationwide on August 23.

This was confirmed on Thursday as Viva Films released a new teaser of the film directed by Derick Cabrido.

The film marks Padilla and Santos' fifth movie together after they did the Jason Paul Laxamana’s “100 Daang Tula Para Kay Stella” (2017), followed by “The Day After Valentine’s” (2018), Irene Villamayor’s “On Vodka, Beers and Regrets” (2020) and Padilla’s “366” (2022).

The two were also part of the movie “Miracle in Cell No. 7” (2019) although they were not paired there.

Related video: