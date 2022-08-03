MANILA -- Actress Angelica Panganiban celebrated the coming of her first baby with boyfriend Gregg Homan through a baby shower held last Sunday.

Highlights from the under-the-sea themed party were captured exclusively by Star Magic and uploaded on its official YouTube page.

Among the celebrities who graced the baby shower were Anne Curtis, Agot Isidro, Maxene Magalona, Ryan Bang, Pooh, Jayson Gainza, Agot Isidro, Andoy Ranay, Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano, Dan Villegas, Antoinette Jadaone, Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza, and Angel Locsin with her husband Neil Arce.

The event was hosted by DJ Jai Ho and Alora Sassam.

Also present were ABS-CBN executives Carlo Katigbak, Mark Lopez, Deo Endrinal, Ruel Bayani and Cory Vidanes.

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.