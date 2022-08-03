MANILA -- It's a dream come true for actor Paolo Gumabao to finally star in an episode of the ABS-CBN drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK).

In a media conference on Tuesday, Gumabao expressed his excitement as he stars in his first "MMK" episode on August 20.

"I've dreamt about this episode for a long time. Dati ko pang pinapangarap na makagawa ng isang 'MMK' episode. Yes, it was the most challenging things I had to do ever since," Gumabao shared.

Joining him in the episode is industry veteran Nonie Buencamino, under the direction of Nuel Naval. who will portray the character of Eduardo.

"I am very happy sa nabigay ko sa episode hindi lang dahil sa sarili ko kung hindi dahil napaka-blessed ko nakatrabaho ko si Direk Nuel, at the same time si Tito Nonie at saka 'yung ibang mga artista na kasama ko sa episode. Sobrang laking tulong nila sa akin. I was just riding with everything that they're throwing at me. It was just such a learning experience for me," Gumabao said.

Buencamino and Gumabao will play father and son in the episode about acceptance of each other's sexuality and profession.

"I can relate to Jason," Gumabao said of his character. "Ako kasi mahal na mahal ko rin 'yung papa ko. 'Cause I grew up with my stepfather; he raised me since I was born. And grabe 'yung pag-a-appreciate ko sa ginawa niya na 'yon. Kasi hindi madali 'yon 'yung tatanggapin mo 'yung isang bata ng taong mahal mo na hindi naman sa iyo. So grabe ang love ko for my dad because of that."

Buencamino added: "Kuwento siya ng samahan ng mag-ama, 'yung kanilang tunay na pagmamahal nila sa isa't isa para maitaguyod ang kanilang sarili, paano sila mabuhay, at paano sila magkaroon ng lakas ng loob mabuhay sa mundo. Makikita mo sa kuwento na ito kung paano sila nagbabago para masuportahan ang kapwa ang isa't isa."

Joining Gumabao and Buencamino in the episode is actress Karla Guevarra.



Meanwhile, aside from the August 20 episode, another fresh "MMK" episode this month will feature the first team-up of Heaven Peralejo and Markus Paterson.

Peralejo and Paterson play Wena and Greg who find love online during this pandemic. Their "MMK" episode will air this Saturday, August 6.

Viewers can also re-watch the success story of Hershey (Ria Atayde) and how she was able to get her siblings a better life after being battered by their own mother on August 27.

Watch the trailer for the "MMK" episodes for this month of August below:

"MMK" airs at 8 p.m. every Saturday on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, and iWantTFC. For viewers outside of the Philippines, catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.