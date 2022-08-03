On live TV, Vice Ganda asks Zeinab Harake about ‘ex’

Vice Ganda asks Zeinab Harake a question pertaining to an ex-partner, in the Tuesday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Zeinab Harake did not shy away from a question from Vice Ganda pertaining to her “ex,” or former boyfriend, in the live episode of “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday.

The topic came up during the pageant segment “Miss Q&A,” where Harake sat as judge alongside beauty queen Nicole Cordoves and basketball player Arwind Santos.

In the debate portion of the pageant, the contestants were asked: “Sino ang mas nakakailang na makasabay sa elevator: ex ng jowa mo, o jowa ng ex mo?”

When Vice Ganda read the question, Harake’s reaction was heard in the studio, prompting to the comedian to tease her, “Parang gusto sumali ni Zeinab!”

“Napakalaki po ng reaksyon ni Zeinab Harake, sinlaki ng [subscribers] niya sa YouTube,” he quipped, referring to the social media darling’s wide following on the video-sharing platform.

Later on, as Harake took her turn to comment on the contestants’ performances, she was asked by Vice Ganda to answer the same debate question.

She readily answered: “Maiilang ako doon sa jowa ng ex ko, kasi baka mas mailang siya ‘pag ako ang nakasama niya.”

Harake’s separation from her partner, rapper Skusta Clee, made headlines in May, when she accused him of infidelity in an interview.

Both Harake and Skusta Clee, who have one child together, have since hinted at being in a relationship anew. Neither, however, has confirmed on being officially attached.