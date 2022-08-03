LOOK: Comedienne Kitkat gives birth

MANILA -- Comedienne Kitkat has given birth to her first child with husband Waldy Fabia.

On Instagram, Kitkat shared a photo of her cradling her newborn baby Tuesday night.

In the caption, the comedienne expressed her gratitude to God for her baby girl, whom she described as her life's greatest blessing.

"My life is COMPLETE 💯 🙏🏻 Thank you Lord for this greatest blessing. I praise, trust, honor, and love you, oh Lord 🙏🏻 Baby Girl Uno Asher B. Favia 💕💕💕," Kitkat shared.

Kitkat announced her pregnancy last February in a social media post.

Last April, the actress revealed that she and her husband are expecting a baby girl.

In 2014, Kitkat publicly confirmed her marriage to Fabia, her childhood crush.



