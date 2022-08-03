South Korean boy group Treasure performs in Manila for the first time during the '2022 K-pop Masterz' at the Mall of Asia Arena last July 20. April Benjamin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The local concert scene will continue to heat up in the remaining months of 2022 as PULP Live World is set to bring more K-pop artists and rock bands, allowing Filipino music lovers to recover from the lack of live shows in the past 2 years due to the pandemic.

Last Friday, PULP staged K-pop Masterz in Manila, its first in-person concert since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nearly 3-hour event saw K-pop fans troop to the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena to witness performances from rising boy band Treasure and GOT7 members BamBam and Jackson Wang, as well as a surprise appearance by Sandara Park.

But the local concert producer will bring more South Korean pop acts and rock bands to the Philippines in the coming months:

• Super Junior - August 6, MOA Arena

• All Time Low - August 15, MOA Arena

• Yugyeom - August 19, New Frontier Theater

• The Maine - August 27, SM North Edsa Skydome

• (G)I-DLE - September 11, New Frontier Theater

• Boys Like Girls - October 12, SM Hall Seaside Cebu

• Tomorrow X Together - October 15-16, MOA Arena

American metal band Slipknot and Japanese rock act ONE OK ROCK are also set to perform at the Amoranto Stadium and Araneta Coliseum, respectively, though the date of these shows have yet to be confirmed, according to PULP.

Another event with an unconfirmed date is the fan meet of the cast of popular Korean variety show "Running Man," which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Earlier this year, the government eased restrictions on mass gatherings and travel, effectively allowing the return of live concerts by foreign artists.

RELATED VIDEO