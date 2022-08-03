K Brosas figures in car accident in US, sustains minor injuries

MANILA – Singer and comedienne K Brosas sustained minor injuries after figuring in a car accident in the United States on Monday.

“So na car accident kami kanina. Thank You, Lord, at safe naman kami. Ako lang ang may minor cut at may konting bruises,” she wrote in a Twitter post.

She added that the size of the pickup truck she was riding saved her from sustaining more serious injuries.

“Sa side ko talaga impact kaya ako lang ang medyo na injure ng burberry light lang malayo sa bituka hehe. Still thank you Lord talaga. OK pa rin naman ako at kaming lahat. Stay safe,” she said.

eto po pala itsura ng bangga.. sa side ko talaga impact kaya ako lang ang mejo na injure ng burberry light lang malayo sa bituka hehe.. still thank you lord talaga.. ok pa rin naman ako at kaming lahat. stay safe po. 🙏😅 pic.twitter.com/ksX5dTQ443 — carmela brosas (@kbrosas) August 1, 2022

Brosas, who recently wrapped up a comedy tour with fellow comedienne Pokwang, said she was surprised at how fast the ambulance and firetrucks arrived at the scene. She assured her followers that she is doing fine.

Based on her latest social media update, Brosas is now back in the Philippines.