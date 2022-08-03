MANILA – The studio of Jimmy Bondoc was gutted by fire, destroying much of the singer’s musical equipment.

Bondoc shared the unfortunate news on his Facebook page, accompanied by photos of the destruction.

“Just had a fire in my studio. We are safe. But lost so much of the equipment I have worked so hard for over the years! The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh away. I am blessed to be alive. Asking for your prayers,” he wrote.

While he lost an estimated P1 million worth of equipment, Bondoc said he will just work hard to be able to purchase them again.

Instead of receiving donations from friends after what happened, he asked that they be directed to two of his friends who are much more in need.

“Kahit nasunugan po ako, ang dami pong mabuting tao. Siguro po, I lost a million pesos worth of equipment. Ang dami tuloy gusto tumulong. Wag niyo sana isipin na nagpapaka ‘banal’ ako. Pero yung gamit, kakayod na lang ako para mabawi,” he said.

“May I earnestly ask instead na mag donate po kayo sa dalawang kaibigan ko: (1) Atty. BRUCE RIVERA. He is now in a coma, and is in medical debt of about 1 Million as well. Gcash: 0966 722 9364, (2) JAMIE JEM (Jemelee Tańedo) Musician, Cancer patient, undergoing financially challenging medical treatment. Gcash: 0917 154 0721.”

Bondoc said this is his sincerest request, hoping it would be received by “open, non-judgmental ears and hearts.”

“Masakit po mawalan ng gamit, I do not deny it. Please help me to help others who stand to lose much more. I love you all,” he said.