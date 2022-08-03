THE LONELIEST TIME 💌 Oct 21. I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.



Preorder now. 💖🖤🌛🍇https://t.co/Sui6vttiR9 pic.twitter.com/hLCVDrmbXS — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) August 2, 2022

Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen on Tuesday announced that she is set to release a new album soon.

In a tweet, Jepsen revealed that her upcoming album will be titled "The Loneliest Time" and will be released on October 21.

"I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions," she said.

Last May, Jepsen returned to the music scene and released her comeback album "Western Wind."

Jepsen started her music career in 2007 by joining the fifth season of "Canadian Idol" where she placed third. A year later, she released her folk-influenced debut studio album, "Tug of War."

She rose to fame in 2012 for her massive hit "Call Me Maybe" and later on signed with School Boy Records and Interscope Records for her second studio album, "Kiss."

Jepsen also released the albums "Emotion" in 2015, "Dedicated" in 2019, and "Dedicated Side B" in 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: