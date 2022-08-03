Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA – Just before she flies as the new “Darna,” Jane de Leon surprised her fans with another upcoming project, this time, highlighting her personal side.

On Wednesday, De Leon teased netizens with a two-minute clip of her YouTube channel which she billed as “Your Jane.”

The teaser began with some clips of her glamming up for a photo shoot before transitioning to a beach location.

“I'm excited to share with you this journey. So let's feel the wind, ride the waves, and see where they take us. -- Your Jane,” she said in the video.

This followed a series of shots while she appeared to be on a road trip, hinting at more intimate content about her on YouTube.

The launching of her channel is scheduled on August 7, just a week before the premiere of the much-anticipated ABS-CBN series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” on August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Joining de Leon in the cast are Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda’s mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Darna’s sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

Darna’s nearing arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

