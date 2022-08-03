MANILA – Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial wowed netizens with her golden photo shoot for her birthday.

Imperial took to Instagram to share some snaps for her 24th birthday, where she appeared to be lounging in clouds while clad in a sultry gold-feathered dress.

She also sported orange hair to complement her divine look for the shoot.

In the comment section, several celebrities greeted Imperial for her special day, including Chie Filomeno, Jake Ejercito, Angelica Panganiban and Coleen Garcia.

Just recently, Imperial revealed in her vlog that she felt hurt the most when she broke up with Diego Loyzaga.

“Honestly, ‘yung pinaka-nasaktan talaga ako I think si Diego talaga,” she said. “Siya ‘yung boyfriend ko na alam niya lahat about me.”

Imperial, 23, and Loyzaga, 27, confirmed their split in February this year, after a year of being a couple.

Imperial explained: “Minsan mo lang mapi-feel ‘yung, akala mo siya na talaga. May mga usap-usapan na kayo na, ‘Saan tayo titira?’ Ilang anak. May conversations na kayo about getting married, kung saan kayo titira, mga plans niyo sa buhay. Kay Diego ko lang na-experience ‘yun.

Among Imperial’s known former flames, aside from Loyzaga, are actors JM de Guzman, Paul Salas, and Ryle Santiago.

