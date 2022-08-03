‘Ako si Darna,’ flying Iza Calzado says in character teaser

Iza Calzado portrays the Leonor Custodia, the first Darna and Narda’s mother, in ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — A fresh glimpse of Iza Calzado flying and introducing herself as the first Darna is seen in a teaser about her character in ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the Mars Ravelo superhero.

In the teaser of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” released on Wednesday, Leonor Custodio is shown as a devoted mother to Narda (Jane de Leon) and Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla), as well as a dutiful medical officer.

As the protector of the mythical stone that bestows Darna’s power to a worthy individual, Leonor prepares Narda to be her successor, given the looming arrival of extraterrestrial invaders.

“Mabuting ina, matulungin sa iba. Siya ang unang tagapangalaga ng bato na huhubog kay Narda para sa napakahalagang misyon,” the teaser said of Leonor.

The character preview includes new scenes of Calzado in full battle gear as Darna, including charging mid-flight, fighting creatures from Marte, and introducing herself as the superhero.

Siya ang UNANG tagapangalaga ng BATO na maghahanda kay Narda para sa isang mahalagang MISYON! ❤️‍🔥



“Finally, I can claim to be part of the Pinoy superhero history,” Calzado earlier said of her portrayal. “I almost had the chance in the past, but God had other plans. I was not meant to be that Darna but he surely prepared me to play this Darna. Everything always happens in His perfect time.”

Calzado was originally tapped to portray the title role in the 2005 “Darna” TV series, but had to be re-cast due to issues involving her physique, she revealed in a 2014 interview. That project eventually went to Angel Locsin.

Calzado has been attached to the project since 2017, through its various developments and changes in format, from film to TV adaptation; directors, from Erik Matti to Jerrold Tarog; and lead stars, from Locsin to Liza Soberano, and then to de Leon.

Now helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” is finally set to premiere on August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC.