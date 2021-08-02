WATCH: Netflix releases ‘Money Heist' Season 5 trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for the fifth season of “Money Heist,” a month before its release on the streaming platform.

In the trailer for “Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 1,” the Professor reveals that the stormwater tanks have been found, while Colonel Tamayo readies his forces to enter the Bank of Spain.

“The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan.

“Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war,” the season’s synopsis reads.

The fifth season of “Money Heist” will be released in two parts: Vol. 1 on September 3, and Vol. 2 on December 3.

“Money Heist” stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga, Mario de la Rosa.