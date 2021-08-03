Marian Rivera throws simple birthday party for husband Dingdong Dantes

MANILA – Dingdong Dantes turned a year older on Monday and his wife Marian Rivera made sure to throw him a simple birthday party amid the pandemic.

On Instagram, Rivera shared photos of their family of four during the intimate gathering.

As seen in the pictures, Dantes had several candles to blow as he received a number of birthday cakes.

In every photo, the celebrity couple looked happy celebrating the special day along with their two children, Zia and Sixto.

While both Dantes and Rivera wore a matching white outfit, their kids were also matching in their yellow clothing.

“Happy birthday Dada! We love you,” Rivera simply wrote in the caption.

Dantes and Rivera have been married for six years now. They first met in 2007 when they co-starred in the local adaptation of "Marimar" and eventually exchanged wedding vows in 2014 after more than five years of being a couple.